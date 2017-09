DIVEMASTER Testkriterien für Tauchcomputer

4 Tagevor

Let's look back.



1950's The sport of diving gradually changes from breath-hold to mainly scuba diving. Many stores specifically dedicated to the sport of diving were opened around the world.



1951

The first issue of Skin Diver Magazine appears in December. The magazine became the central source for information on the industry.



Hans Hass publishes Diving to Adventure and inspires many newcomers to the underwater world. His film Abenteuer im Roten Meer (Under The Red Sea), won first prize at the Venice Film Festival in 1951 for best documentary.



1952

The Reserve Valve (later designated "J" valve by U.S. Divers according to its placement in their 1953 catalog) was released.



1953

BSAC formed and were the first to train divers from 1954 on wards.



The Silent World is published. Written in English by Jacques Cousteau, with the assistance of Frederick Dumas, the book details the development and early testing of the Cousteau-Gagnan Aqua Lung. Silent World tells the story of the invention and underwater adventures of the early Aqua-Lung and becomes one of the most influential books in bringing new people to the sport of SCUBA diving. Many skin divers decide to buy an Aqua-Lung based on this book.



1956

The first wetsuit was introduced by researchers at the University of California. Edco produces the first suits.



Ted Nixon introduces the red and white "Divers Down" flag.



Jacques-Yves Cousteau discovered the SS Thistlegorm in the Egyptian Red Sea



1957

First segment of Sea Hunt airs on television, starring Lloyd Bridges as Mike Nelson, underwater adventurer. The series inspires thousands of people to take up scuba diving.



Al Tillman and Zale Parry organize the first International Underwater Film Festival. Subsequent festivals were held in various cities around the world.



1958

Sherwood Manufacturing releases the piston regulator.



1959

YMCA begins the first nationally organized course for scuba certification.



1960

As accident rates for scuba divers climb, the first national training agencies are formed to train and certify divers; NAUI is formed in 1960, PADI in 1966.



