Praxistest: Somikon 4K-Action Cam UHD Sports

3 Tagevor

Shark Hilton is at the moment the most interesting white shark male

12.5ft+ 1326lbs white shark Hilton pinged in twice off Hilton Head Island, South Carolina yesterday! Hilton is the largest male white shark SPOT tagged with full assessment work up in N. Atlantic history and named after the local community who has welcomed us for the #LowcountryExpedition.



Tell NOAA you support our white shark research in the Atlantic! http://www.ocearch.org/expeditions/support/



Costa Sunglasses YETI Contender Boats Inc. SAFE Boats International Yamaha Outboards Jacksonville University Southern Tide University of North Florida SCDNR Adventure Aquarium Georgia Aquarium Georgia Southern University University of South Carolina New York Aquarium Wildlife Conservation Society College of Charleston Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) Video by: Duy Nguyen ... Sehen Sie mehr