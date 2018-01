Bretonische Krimis

7 Std.vor

Für Eistaucher und Baikalfans. Ausführliche Berichte und Tipps zu Baikal und Eistauchen in den DIVEMASTER Ausgaben Nr 62, 79, 83 und 87. In Ausgabe 95 gehts nach Grönland.

The Mares / SSI / rEvo Dive Expedition Team was founded in 2017, a team which seeks to act as a think tank for developing and testing products and services under extreme conditions as well as exchanging ideas and experiences in order to bring divers the best!

Today we are excited to present you with a short documentary following the team's first trip to Lake Baikal, Russia, last February.

We hope you enjoy seeing what goes in to Mares, SSI, rEvo research! We can't wait to see what's next! :) ... Sehen Sie mehr